Editor's Picks: The Edge, Father's Day and Pride

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening June 13-15 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Sports on the screen at The Edge, June 13-15: Head over to The Edge this weekend to watch the U.S. Open or NBA games on the big screen. Enjoy a bit to eat or a drink form one of the several vendors in the multi-use development, or check out the recently opened FunLand arcade. Visit theedgehomewood.com/events for more information.

Pride celebrations, June 14-15: Join Central Alabama Pride in their Pride Month celebrations this weekend. Head to the corner of 30th Street S and 7th Avenue S at sunset on Saturday for the Pride Parade. The parade will begin around 8 p.m. and travel southwest along 7th Avenue through the Lakeview District and end at 22nd Street S. On Sunday, Pridefest will be held at Linn Park, 710 20th Street N in Birmingham. Festivities include music, food, drag shows and other performances. The event is free and open to all.

Father's Day celebrations, June 15: Take some time this weekend to celebrate the dad in your life. Pop in to one of Mountain Brook's many shops to find the perfect gift, or make dinner reservations at their favorite local spot to show some love to your father-figure on the annual holiday.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from June 6-12: