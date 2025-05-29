Editor's Picks: Outdoor activities, Summer Reading Kickoff and Ice Cream

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 30-June 1 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Enjoy the summer weather, May 30-June 1: With temperatures in the 70s and 80s and a weekend projected to be full of sunshine, its a great time to head outside and enjoy nature in one of Homewood's several parks or hit a local pool to cool off. Take a stroll through the park or drop by the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a picnic among the flowers. For those looking for a bit more adventure, Oak Mountain State Park, Red Mountain Park and the Cahaba River offer hiking, biking, canoeing and more.

Ice cream at your favorite local shop, May 30-June 1: If you're looking for a sweet treat and a reason to escape the heat this weekend, stop by on of Homewood's ice cream spots. With places like Edgewood Creamery and Big Spoon Creamery in Edgewood to Aden Cafe and Ice Cream and Neighbors West Homewood, there's bound to be a flavor for everyone.

Summer reading Kickoff at Homewood Public Library, May 30: Join the Homewood Public Library on Friday for their Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que event to celebrate the beginning of the teen and adult summer reading programs. The event will take place art the library from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will celebrate this year's summer reading theme, "Color Your World," with a chalk art contest. Teens and adults can sign up for a sport to compete and chalk will be provided. There will also be food trucks present, including Los Valedores taco truck and IScream Ice Cream truck. Visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event to register for the chalk art contest.

