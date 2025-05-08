Editor's Picks: Motherwalk, Plant and Seed Swap, Mothers Day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Homewood Star Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 9-11 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Motherwalk 5K, May 9: The 22nd annual Motherwalk event will return to Homewood this weekend, raising awareness about ovarian cancer. Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the annual event is set for Saturday from 6:30-11 a.m. at Central Park. The event celebrates survivors, honors those lost and raises awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms. The event features a 5K and 1 mile fun run. The 5K is $30 and the fun run is $25, but registration is free for ovarian cancer survivors. Register at cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk.

Plant and Seed Swap, May 11: The Homewood Public Library is hosting a Plant and Seed Swap event in honor of Mother's Day this weekend. Participants are welcome to bring as many plants or seeds as they want and can take as many as they want as well. The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/13310860.

Mother's Day, May 11: Celebrate the mothers in your life this weekend in honor of the Mother's Day holiday. Take them out to dinner, plan a fun activity and be sure to show your appreciation for all our moms do for us.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from May 2-8: