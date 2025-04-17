Editor's Picks: Baseball, AFSP walk and Easter

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Baseball Playoffs, April 18-19: Homewood High School Baseball will face off against Clay-Chalkville at home in Round 1 of AHSAA playoffs. Games are at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Game thee will be at noon on Saturday if needed.

Homewood Way of the Cross, April 18: Homewood churches will host their annual Way of the Cross event on April 18 to celebrate Good Friday, offering a chance for community connection through faith. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Central Park on Good Friday.

AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk, April 19: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a campus walk with Homewood High School at Patriot Park on Saturday. The event is part of AFSP's Out of the Darkness Campus Walks, a signature student fundraising series designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, a leading cause of death. Registration and a pancake breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. before opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Suggested donations for the breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Click here to sign up for the walk.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 11-17:

Read the latest in council news and learn about ourHome's upcoming concert at The Edge.

Check out Homewood City Schools news as Katie Thomas is named an Alabama Teacher of the Year finalist and Ellen Maple is names a new assistant principal for Hall-Kent.

Finally, I encourage everyone to take a moment to read our feature on Riva Hirsch, a Holocaust survivor and Homewood resident on a mission to preserve history and humanity. This story was an incredible privilege to write, and I'm so grateful Riva trusted me to tell her story. I hope you find it as impactful as I did.