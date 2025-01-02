Editor's Picks: Blood drive, Basketball and Pickleball

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 3-5 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Homewood Public Library, Jan. 3: If you're feeling generous this Friday, sign up to donate blood to the American Red Cross. Donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library's Large Auditorium. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. There will also be an option for Power Red donations. To sign up, donors can call 1-800-733-2767, download the Blood Donor app (Text BloodApp to 90999 or download it today) or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWDLibrary.

Homewood Patriots Basketball, Jan. 3-4: Support the Homewood Patriots boys and girls basketball programs this weekend. Boys Varsity and JV will take on the Hartselle Tigers starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Homewood High School. Girls Varsity will play the Huffman Vikings at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Huffman High School.

Pickleball at the Homewood community Center, Jan. 3-5: Head over to the Homewood Community Center any day this weekend for a game of Pickleball. Sessions are available on Friday from 8 a.m. to1 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Sunday sessions are from 1-5:30 p.m. A Pickleball pass is required and is $30 per player and can be purchased at the Homewood Parks Business Office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Passes are valid for 3 months and each guest is an additional $5. Guests will not be admitted when temperatures are below 40 degree or during wet outdoor conditions.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

In sports, see our top sports stories of 2024.

Take a look back at our most read stories from 2024, as well as out best photos from the year. Read about our top 10 stories of the year here.

Also, see a New Year's message from Mayor Alex Wyatt and read about Homewood High School graduate Racquel Williams making her Broadway debut. The January events calendar can also be found here.