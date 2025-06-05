Editor's Picks: Zoo Brews, I'm With Mike 5K, and Festa Italiana

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening June 6-8 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Zoo Brews, June 6: The Birmingham Zoo invites those 21+ to taste a selection of beers from breweries across the region this Friday at the annual Zoo Brews event, raising money for the Zoo's Animals Fund. The event is Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include beer tastings, live music and food trucks. The zoo will operate on a "penny-a-pour" system, ensuring compliance with ABC laws. Tickets are $50 and include a beer stein souvenir cup for samples and a small snack item. Designated Driver tickets are only $20 and include a soda souvenir cup and small snack item. Purchase tickets at birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews.

I'm With Mike 5K, June 7: The Mike Slive Foundation’s annual 5K fundraiser is this Saturday, raising funds to fight prostate cancer. The I'm With Mike 5K fundraiser supports the foundation's work to eradicate prostate cancer. Participants can run in person or virtually. Walking one to three hours a week can reduce risk significantly, and vigorous activity may lower prostate cancer mortality. A Kids’ Dash will also be held. Visit mikeslivefoundation.org/im-with-mike-5k for more information.

Festa Italiana, June 7: Head over to Sloss Furnaces on Saturday for the the second Annual Festa Italiana. This one day event will encourage, promote and preserve Italian culture and heritage with activities centered upon Italian traditions, foods, language, culture, history, religion, folklore, customs, celebrations, music and family. Visit festaitalianabham.com for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from May 30-June 5: