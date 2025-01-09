Editor's Picks: Winter weather, ACT Prep and vision boards

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 10-12 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Keep an eye on the weather, Jan. 10-11: The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon indicated a winter storm watch is in effect for Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston counties for late Thursday night through late Friday night. Heavy snow is possible, mixing at times with sleet and freezing rain, the weather service said. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are possible, the service said. People should delay all travel if possible, but if travel is absolutely necessary, they should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, the weather service said. Check https://www.weather.gov/bmx/ for updates.

ACT Weekend Workshop at Homewood Public Library, Jan. 11-12: 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday. This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare teens with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Sound and Vision Workshop with Sound Embrace and True40 Studio, Jan. 12: Visit True40's studio on Sunday for a sound bath and vision board workshop in partnership with Sound Embrace. Using the transformative power of sound, quiet the noise of the mind and tune into the wisdom of the heart, connecting with your dreams and intentions waiting to be realized. After the sound bath, channel this clarity into a creative vision board exercise, thoughtfully crafting a visual representation of the life you wish to manifest. Supplies for boards and tape will be provided—just bring your favorite magazines and scissors to complete your masterpiece. Sign up here.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 3-9:

Take a look at our piece on walkability enhancements slated for 2025, and read about Homewood City Schools' Teachers of the Year district representatives.

Also, meet new council member Jody Brant, and learn about the changes coming to US-280 this year.