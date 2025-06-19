Editor's Picks: Waffle pops, BBQ and Birmingham Legion

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening June 20-22 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Waffle Pops at Popbar, June 21: Head over to Popbar at The Edge on Saturday to bite into their iconic waffle pop. The popular treat is available every Saturday while supplies last. Other seasonal options include lemon lime and blueberry flavored pops. The store opens at 8 a.m.

Ironwood Summer BBQ Cookout, June 21: Drop by Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails on Saturday to enjoy a classic summer BBQ, complete with patio games to BBQ ribs, street corn and drink specials. The event begins at 4 p.m. Visit ironwoodrestaurant.com for more information.

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Oakland Roots SC, June 21: Get tickets to see Birmingham Legion FC face off against California's Oakland Roots SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. The match will be played at Protective Stadium. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at bhmlegion.com/2025schedule.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from June 13-19: