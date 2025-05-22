Editor's Picks: Summer Reading, Old Gregg and Memorial Day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 23-26 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Homewood Library Summer Reading, May 23-26: Stop by the Homewood Public Library to sign your kid up for their summer reading program, open to ages 0-12. Come by the Library's Children's Department or visit the website at homewoodpubliclibrary.org to sign up for summer reading. Once signed up, you'll receive a calendar reading log to track each day you read or listen to an audiobook and receive a free book at the Friends Bookstore. Bring your log to the children's desk and every 3 days you mark off, you will earn an entry for a monthly drawing. A handful of winners are going to be picked on July 1 and August 4.

Visit Old Gregg and the Birmingham Zoo, May 23-26: Old Gregg, the alligator snapping turtle, has wintered in the Zoo's rhino building while repairs were made to the Alabama Steam section of the Children’s Zoo. Old Gregg returned to his habitat on Tuesday. While his exact age is not known, Old Gregg is considered to be one of the oldest animals in the Zoo and arrived on July 16, 2008. The Zoo is also open on Memorial Day, offering free admission to veterans, active and retired military and up to six dependents. Visit birminghamzoo.com for tickets.

Memorial Day celebrations, May 26: Take time this weekend to honor those who sacrificed their lives serving our country. Stop by Mountain Brook's Alabama Veteran's Memorial Park or visit American Village in Montevallo. American Village will be open to the public on Monday and offering free admission in honor of the holiday. Visit americanvillage.org/memorial-day for a complete schedule of events.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from May 16-22: