Editor's Picks: Sim's Garden, art and the Witches Ride this weekend

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Sim's Garden Pumpkin and Mum Sale, daily: Visit Sim's Garden for their annual Pumpkin and Mum Sale, located at 913 Irving Rd. The sale is happening daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Halloween.

Trinity United Methodist Church's Art in the Lot, Oct. 26: Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting their Art in the Lot event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event serves as a platform to celebrate the exceptional gifts and talents of local artists and vendors. Presented by the Trinity Studio, Art in the Lot welcomes over 80 artisans who passionately display their God-given abilities across a diverse range of mediums, including painting, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, fiber works, and much more. Visit https://trinitybirmingham.com/event/art-in-the-lot/ for more information.

Homewood Fall Festival and Witches Ride, Oct. 27: The city of Homewood's annual Fall Festival and Witches Ride event take place on Sunday. The Witches Ride begins at 2 p.m. at Homewood Central Park. The Fall Festival goes from 2-5 p.m. and will include rides, games, food trucks, a costume contest and more.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 18-24:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Homewood's game against Parker last week and previewed this week's matchup against Minor. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 9 and 10 of high school football.

See pictures from last Sunday's Trunk-or-Treat event at the Homewood Public Library, or get to know Homewood Fire Department's Brendan Pickens.

In other news, Homewood City Council approved an owl habitat initiative in response to the Lakeshore Owl terrorizing early-morning runners and walkers along Lakeshore trail. Also, Piggly Wiggly sustained minor damages from a fire on Wednesday morning.