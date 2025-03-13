Editor's Picks: Severe weather, student art and St. Patrick's celebrations

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 14-16 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Stay safe during severe weather, March 14-15: Alabama is expecting severe weather this weekend, according to a James Spann report. Current reports show that weather will begin to worsen Friday night through Saturday night as a storm system brings two rounds of severe thunderstorms. The first will his around 10 p.m. Friday night through 8 a.m. on Saturday. Round two will hit around noon on Saturday and last until 3 a.m. Sunday. Read more here.

Student Art Contest at the library, March 15: The Homewood Public Library seeks to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of local Jefferson County students. Students may submit one original work of art produced within the last 12 months. Pieces must be exhibition ready and weigh less than 50 lbs. Artwork should be dropped off by March 31, with an entry form attached to the back of the work. Artwork will be judged by a panel of local artists. Due to the limited space, not all artworks will be selected for the display. Accepted entries will be displayed in the Homewood Library's Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of April. Find entry forms here. For more information, contact Cristina Castor at cristina.castor@homewoodopubliclibrary.org or Cat Sandler at cat.sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Shamrock Social at The Edge, March 16: Celebrate St. Patrick's day at The Edge with their Shamrock Social on Sunday. They will kick the day off with the SEC Men's Basketball Championship at noon, followed by live music.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 7-13:

Glen Adams attended his first City Council meeting as Homewood's new city manager, and Starnes Media has announced our advisory board for the Creator Collective.

The Under the Lights All-South Metro Basketball Team highlights the best of the best from this year's basketball season, and the Junior League of Birmingham is looking to raise awareness of their Little Black Dress Initiative.