Editor's Picks: Festivals, Fireworks and July 4

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

OLS July 4th Festival, July 4: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its annual festival on Friday. The festival will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., featuring food, carnival games, a raffle and the always-popular Trash & Treasure rummage sale. Visit ourladyofsorrows.com for more information.

Homewood July 4th Festival July 4: The city's annual July 4th Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South in downtown will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions. There will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

Thunder on the Mountain, July 4: Thunder on the Mountain will begin at 9 p.m. During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from June 26-July 3: