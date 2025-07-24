Editor's Picks: Sidewalk sales, art and Otey's Fest

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Sidewalk Sale, July 26: The streets and shops of downtown Homewood will be busy this Saturday with the return of the city's annual Sidewalk Sale. This year's event will feature discounts from local businesses and a full day of shopping for those who wish to participate. Items will be on sale up to 75% off original prices. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to arrive early to snag the best finds at their local businesses.

Homewood Public Library Community Art Show reception, July 26: Stop by the Homewood Public Library's Ellenburg Art Gallery on Saturday from 4 to to 5 p.m. to see are created by Homewood residents. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Some artists will be selling their pieces. Sales will be cash only.

Otey's Fest, July 26: Join Otey's Tavern in Crestline for their 16th annual festival full of live music, food and drinks at their Crestline Village location. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $40. Visit http://oteysfest.com/ for more info or to purchase tickets.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from July 18-24: