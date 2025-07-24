Editor's Picks: Sidewalk sales, art and Otey's Fest

×
Illustration by Ted Perry
As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:
- Sidewalk Sale, July 26: The streets and shops of downtown Homewood will be busy this Saturday with the return of the city's annual Sidewalk Sale. This year's event will feature discounts from local businesses and a full day of shopping for those who wish to participate. Items will be on sale up to 75% off original prices. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to arrive early to snag the best finds at their local businesses.
- Homewood Public Library Community Art Show reception, July 26: Stop by the Homewood Public Library's Ellenburg Art Gallery on Saturday from 4 to to 5 p.m. to see are created by Homewood residents. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Some artists will be selling their pieces. Sales will be cash only.
- Otey's Fest, July 26: Join Otey's Tavern in Crestline for their 16th annual festival full of live music, food and drinks at their Crestline Village location. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $40. Visit http://oteysfest.com/ for more info or to purchase tickets.
If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from July 18-24:
- Questions with the Candidates: Ward 4 candidates on why they're running
- Meet the Candidate: Kristin Williams running for City Council, Ward 4
- Meet the Candidate: Winslow Armstead running for City Council, Ward 4
- Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on why they're running
- Questions with the Candidates: Ward 3 candidates on why they're running
- Meet the Candidate: Keith Young running for City Council, Ward 3
- Meet the Candidate: Chris Lane running for City Council, Ward 3
- Meet the Candidate: John Manzelli running for City Council, Ward 3
- Meet the Candidate: Greg Cobb running for City Council, Ward 3
- Questions with the Candidates: Ward 2 candidates on why they're running
- USA Wheelchair Rugby earns Gold in Brazil
- Meet the Candidate: JJ Thomas running for City Council, Ward 2
- Meet the Candidate: Nick Sims running for City Council, Ward 2
- Homewood Parks and Rec flag football registration now open
- Meet the Candidate: Paul Simmons running for City Council, Ward 1
- Meet the Candidate: Tiffany McIntyre running for City Council, Ward 1
- Meet the Candidate: Robin Litaker running for Mayor
- Meet the Candidate: Jennifer Andress running for Mayor
- Forge BCSC Announces Designer Open Call for Fifth Annual Haute Pink Fashion Show
- Former Samford professor featured as Alabama Adult Great Reads Selection for 2025 National Book Festival