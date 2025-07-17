Editor's Picks: Dining at DeVinci's, Blood drive and a Zoo day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Dining at DeVinci's, July 18-20: DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant, a fixture in Homewood for more than six decades, will close its doors on August 10. So stop by for one last meal, or the first of a few "last meals" this weekend before the closing. The restaurant is located at 2707 18th Street South and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Homewood Library Blood Drive, July 18: Stop by the Homewood Public Library on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and donate blood to the American Red Cross. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. There will also be an option for Power Red donations. To Sign up, Donors Can: Call 1-800-733-2767; download the Blood Donor App (Text BloodApp to 90999 or download it today); or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWDLibrary.

Homewood Day at the Zoo, July 19: Join the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday for Homewood Day at the Zoo, featuring ticket discounts for Homewood residents and city employees. Tickets are usually $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for children, but the event offers a $4 discount with a valid ID to receive the discount. The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit birminghamzoo.com for more information.

