Editor's Picks: Girls Rock, The Warblers and Tour de Cahaba

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 11-13 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Girls Rock Concert, July 12: Girls Rock Birmingham will take the stage at Saturn Birmingham at 2 p.m. this Saturday. The concert serves as the finale to Girls Rock Birmingham Summer Camp, which took place at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in West Homewood July 7-11. During camp, campers ages 9-16 learn to play an instrument (drums, guitar, bass, keyboard or vocals) and are placed into groups that form bands. The bands work together to write an original song which they then perform at the showcase at the end of camp. The Saturday showcase is free and open to the public. The event will feature each band performing its original song as well as raffle items and other fun surprises. For more information, visit girlsrockbham.org.

The Warblers concert, July 12: The Warblers will host a concert at Samford University's Wright Center on Saturday. The concert will be from 6 to 8 p.m., and tickets are $30. The Warblers were originally formed in 1929 as the boys glee club at Woodlawn High School. In the mid-70’s the group’s existence as a high school organization ceased to exist. In 1988, many of the group’s alumni decided to re-form this Birmingham musical institution, and it has performed consistently over the past 30+ years. This summer the group will perform at Samford’s Fine Arts Center along with the popular “Three on a String” ensemble. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit samford.edu/wrightcenter/events.

Tour De Cahaba, July 13: Hundreds of riders will gather in Homewood on July 13 to participate in the annual Tour de Cahaba community cycling event that takes them through the streets of Mountain Brook. The event features six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3–5 mile Slow Roll to a challenging 65-mile ride that goes through Mountain Brook. The event includes full SAG support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers. Participants will meet at Cahaba Cycles Homewood, 1724 27th Court South, and start times are 7 a.m. for 34, 45, and 65-mile rides; 9 a.m. for 10 and 20-mile rides and Slow Roll. Costs start at $35–$45 for 20–65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; $15 for Slow Roll adults, $10 kids 6–18, free under 5. Visit cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025 for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from July 4-10: