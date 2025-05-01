Editor's Picks: $7 bag sale, Kentucky Derby, We Love Homewood Day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 2-4 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Friends of the Library $7 bag sale, May 1-3: The annual Friends of the Library $7 Bag Sale began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The event allows community members to shop the store and fill a bag with as many books as it will hold for just $7. Bags will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library.

The Kentucky Derby, May 3: If you aren't already planning to celebrate the biggest horse racing event of the year, there's still time to get in on the fun. The 151 st Kentucky Derby, an annual American Grade I stakes race, will kick off at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday in Churchill Downs. Gather your friends and get dressed up for a race watch party-- don't forget your hat-- or plan to watch it on your own. Either way, don't miss out on the "most exciting two minutes in sports."

We Love Homewood Day, May 3 OR 4: Homewood plans to host their annual We Love Homewood Day event this weekend, but plans may change due to weather. The event is currently scheduled to kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday with a 5K and Fun Run, with other activities like rides, inflatables and a parade scheduled throughout the day until 9:30 p.m. If weather is bad, the event may be rescheduled for Sunday. Be sure to check out socials or the city's for updates.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 25-May 1:

