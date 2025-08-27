Editor's Note: September edition preview

September’s edition of The Homewood Star lands just as voters elected a new mayor and council on Aug. 26 — too late for our deadline. Visit TheHomewoodStar.com for full election coverage and what lies ahead.

On our cover, we mourn the loss of DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant. After 64 years of serving iconic Mona Lisa pizzas and gathering generations of patrons, the restaurant closed Aug. 10. Join us as we sit down for a last supper and explore what may fill that storied space next.

Also on the cover, a plan to develop a former police station into a steakhouse was withdrawn amid public criticism. Solomon Crenshaw Jr., examines the issue.

Inside, we look at the plans to renovate Piggly Wiggly and profile John White, a Samford University senior who bounced back from two heart surgeries and crushed his goal of competing in the Tour de Cahaba cycling race in Homewood.

Thank you for joining us this month as we navigate Homewood’s past, present and future.