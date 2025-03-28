Editor's Note: April 2025

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

Homewood has undergone significant change in the last six months, much of it centered around the city's evolving government structure and leadership transitions. After more than two years of planning, city officials’ efforts to establish a city manager position finally came to fruition last month with the hiring of Glen Adams as Homewood’s first-ever city manager.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Adams during his first full week on the job. Take a look at this month’s cover story to learn more about the new face of Homewood.

Whether you supported the government change in September or still have concerns about the transition — one thing is certain — Homewood is moving in a new direction. As we watch this next chapter of city leadership unfold, a renewed sense of optimism may begin to take hold in the

Expand Cover of the Homewood Star's April 2025 issue.

community. I, for one, look forward to seeing what’s ahead.