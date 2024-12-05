Editor's Picks: The Jingle Bell Run, Walk for a Clause and a Christmas concert

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 6-8 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Jingle Bell Run, Dec. 7: Dress in your favorite holiday costume on Saturday for the Arthritic Foundation's Jingle Bell Run. Taking place at Patriot Park and 9 a.m., the race will help support research for better treatments, develop tools and resources and provide opportunities to connect with others. Participants can run, walk or jingle their way to the finish line. For help or more information, contact Mary Melton mmelton@arthritis.org. Register online at events.arthritis.org.

2024 6th Annual Walk for a Claus, Dec. 8: Hosted by the Homewood Santa Claus Society, this event will begin at 1 p.m. with the "Santas" enjoying Christmas cheer at the Grocery Brewpub, followed by a 2-mile "Santa walk" through Homewood and conclude with the "Santas" resting back at the Grocery Brewpub after delivering their gifts. Participation in this event is for men, ages 21 and older. Participants are required to wear a Santa Claus suit. Golf carts, side-by-sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are allowed. The admission ticket covers food and beverages at the event, along with a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift. The event will conclude with a silent auction of items from various local vendors. A portion of the proceeds is donated to support local charities and their efforts. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/2024-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-1012517716747.

Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert, Dec. 8: On Sunday, the BBC will once again take the stage at Samford University’s Leslie Wright Center for their 47th annual Christmas concert performance by the group. Over 150 children, teenagers and adult men from the Birmingham area will don traditional choir robes as they sing a slew of classic Christmas tunes to celebrate the birth of Jesus. They will sing a total of 21 songs, and this year’s concert theme is “Sing Noel.” The concert will be held at 872 Montague Dr. at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

