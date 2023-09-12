Edgewood Presbyterian Church to hold art auction fundraiser

First Light, Second Light, More Light: An Art Auction Fundraiser with 10 percent going directly to First Light Shelter and the remainder to help buy new eco-friendly lighting for Edgewood Presbyterian Church, presented by the congregation's artisans and artisan friends.

The event is scheduled the weekend of Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood. Artwork will include paintings, photographs, sculpture, handcrafts, and more.

First Light residents will contribute special artwork and 100 percent of the proceeds of those sales will go directly to First Light in downtown Birmingham to support its mission of providing relief for homeless families.

All items will have a “minimum bid” and a “Buy and Take Now” price. Any artwork not receiving it’s minimum bid will be returned to the artist. Silent auction bidding will increase in $1 increments.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 29, 5–7 p.m. – Art Auction Opening with refreshments, start of the silent auction and the opportunity for “Buy and Take” pricing.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 9–11 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. – Silent auction of the remaining items. High bids at 4 p.m. win the pieces.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Immediately following worship, three pre-selected items will be sold in a live auction to close out the event.