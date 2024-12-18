Edgewood Presbyterian Church offers a time of quiet, rest in special service

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Edgewood Presbyterian Church Edgewood Presbyterian is making space for respite around the holidays with a special service on Dec. 19, 2024.

Edgewood Presbyterian Church is making room for community members to unload their stress and worries this holiday season with a special service on Thursday.

According to their website, A Service of the Longest Night will provide "a time to breathe, to be quiet, to grieve, to lament, to sit in darkness and to seek healing and wholeness."

For those needing a moment to put down their burdens and decompress before what may be a hectic week of holiday plans, the service will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The church is located at 850 Oxmoor Road.