Edgewood on-street parking plans shifts to Dawson Deck

Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood Dawson Baptist Church has offered their parking deck up for lease to the city to resolve parking issues in Edgewood.

The city is adjusting its Edgewood parking strategy as it works out an agreement with Dawson Baptist Church.

Dawson has agreed to issue a letter of intent that would allow the city of Homewood to lease its parking deck for public use Monday through Saturday, from 7:00am to 9:00pm. This would provide 325 additional parking spaces on the second, third and fourth floors of the deck, located just steps from the Edgewood business district. Sundays would remain reserved exclusively for church use.

In exchange, the city will carry insurance on the deck during public access hours, be responsible for general upkeep and any damages during its use and plans to work with Dawson on signage to clearly mark public hours and access information.

Because of this new opportunity, the city will no longer pursue construction of the 29 parking spaces along Oxmoor, as previously planned.