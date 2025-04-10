Edgewood Elementary hosting annual Spring Festival on Saturday

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood City Schools Edgewood Elementary will host their annual Spring Festival on April 12, 2025.

Edgewood Elementary's annual Spring Festival will return to school grounds on Saturday, adding to the long list of events happening this weekend.

The event will take place at the school from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature games, rides, inflatables, food, a silent auction and more. The Spring Festival is the school’s only fundraiser, and the money raised provides grant money to fulfill academic enhancement requests from teachers.