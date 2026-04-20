Earth Day cleanup targets areas around Homewood High School

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

The Homewood Environmental Commission and Beautification Board will host an Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 25, from 9-11 a.m.

Volunteers will meet in the Homewood High School gym parking lot and focus on cleaning areas around the north and east sides of the campus, as well as nearby roadways and the hillside west and south of the Samford soccer fields.

The event offers an opportunity for residents to give back, enjoy the outdoors and help maintain the city’s public spaces. All are welcome to participate.