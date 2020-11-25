Drive-through Christmas Parade set for Dec. 6

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hundreds gathered for the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting on Dec. 5, 2019.

After nearly a year filled with cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one Homewood tradition is still happening: the Christmas parade.

This year’s event is called the Cruisin’ Homewood Christmas Parade, and it will be similar to a drive-through light display. Instead of a parade moving through Homewood while people stand still to watch, the parade entries will be stationary this year as spectators drive through the parade route.

This allows spectators to stay in their cars instead of standing in a crowd, which risks the spread of the coronavirus. Parade entries will also be spaced out on the ground to avoid direct contact with each other.

The parade will have space for approximately 30 floats and 10 single-vehicle entries. Parade entries will not be permitted to hand out any items, including candy or business flyers. This will keep traffic moving steadily along the parade route and will reduce touch points and the spread of the coronavirus.

All entries will be decorated and holiday festive. Entries will include scout groups, businesses, churches, school groups, service organizations, city organizations and neighborhood groups from Homewood. Because of the limited space, registration was not open to Homewood groups or businesses as of press time.

The parade will be held Dec. 6 at 6:30. As of press time, the parade route had not yet been established. Check the Homewood Parks website (homewoodparks.com) and social media (facebook.com/homewood.parks) for updates.