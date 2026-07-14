Downtown Homewood Sidewalk Sale returns with deep discounts from local merchants

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Homewood businesses will bring bargains to the sidewalks Saturday, July 25, as the Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Sidewalk Sale.

Beginning at 10 a.m., participating merchants will move discounted merchandise outside their storefronts, creating an open-air shopping experience throughout downtown.

Many retailers will offer savings of up to 75% off on select merchandise, giving shoppers an opportunity to find deals while supporting locally owned businesses.

The annual event encourages visitors to stroll through downtown, explore a variety of shops and take advantage of special promotions that vary by retailer.

For more information, visit homewoodchamber.org.