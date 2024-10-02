Do Not Disturb sports bar comes to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Do Not Disturb Do Not Disturb will feature a lobster corndog on the menu.

The owners behind NOLA Ice-Broad St Peaux Boys, and the event space Canvas On Morris –located on Morris Avenue, have ventured even deeper into the hospitality industry with the debut of their newest concept in Homewood, Alabama – Do Not Disturb – an elevated sports bar.

Kelli Caulfield has owned and operated NOLA Ice since 2011, started food truck Broad St Peaux Boys in 2017, and NOLA Ice Broad St Peaux Boys at the Pizitz Food Hall in 2021. Her reason for diving into the sports bar concept is similar to her reasons for starting NOLA Ice – continuing her quest to bring authentic tastes of New Orleans to Birmingham –but in an different manner this time.

“As I’ve said before, I’m not a chef, and I don’t perpetrate to be one, but I know the process, how food should taste, how it should look – and most importantly, how it should make you feel,” states Caulfield.

Her business partner, London Jackson, goes onto say, “We have always felt that options were limited for watching the game and late night bites. Do Not Disturb is an elevated sports bar - with a vibe, menu and cocktail program that Birmingham has not experienced before."

The Do Not Disturb menu, developed by Head Chef Stacee Thomas, will consist of a few standard customer favorites, brought over from the teams Broad St Peaux Boys menu, such as the catfish and shrimp platters. New additions include an oyster BLT, topped with their signature Broad St Accents Remoulade Sauce, and their signature crawfish grilled cheese and crawfish nachos.

In addition to standard sports bar faire, Do Not Disturb will also feature some signature items of their own such as a lobster corndog, a Trash Can Charcuterie (fried pickles, pimento cheese topped with bacon jam, fried pork rinds, collard greens and artichoke dip and their signature sausage chunks), The Baby Shower Plate – (a choice of boneless chicken tenders or wings, DND crawfish queso and chips, meatballs, pasta salad and chicken salad), and fried lemon pepper ribs.

But the burgers are what they expect to be a customer favorite. From their SmashBurger to others such as The Fat Portia (2.5 oz seasoned patties, onion and bacon jam, white cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar, pickles, fried onions and bacon on a toasted bun), to The Collins (2.5 oz seasoned patties layered between two grilled cheese sammiches, bacon,“dressed” with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles).

With the Do Not Disturb menu, Caulfield is excited about being able to bring a full, culinary creativity to a brick and mortar type setting.

“We’re limited on the food truck in terms of space, and limited at Pizitz in terms of both space and menu control – so we are only able to do so much," she said. "Here we can create a food flavor explosion and truly give our customers an elevated experience.”

Do Not Disturb will be opening in early October at 350 State Farm Parkway, Birmingham, Ala., 35209.