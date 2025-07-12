DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant to close in August after 64 years in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Tim Stephens DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant, 2707 18th St S in Homewood, announced it will close August 10 after serving the community for 64 years.

DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant, a fixture in Homewood for more than six decades, will close its doors on August 10, according to a statement posted Friday to the Instagram account @devincisitalianrestaurant.

“It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the closing of DeVinci’s Restaurant on August 10th,” the statement attributed to owner John Day read. “After 64 amazing years in business, our journey comes to an end. We have had the privilege of serving generations of customers and have developed deep friendships over the years. Our landmark building is being turned over to a new owner that shares the same love for food and people that we have given to our patrons. We will miss you all. Thank you for the years of patronage and hope to see you again before we say goodbye.”

The restaurant is located at 2707 18th Street South in Homewood.

Day confirmed the news when contacted by The Homewood Star on Saturday.