Derby party fundraiser to support early intervention programs

× Expand Image courtesy of The Bell Center Derby Party Event Description - 1

The Bell Center will host its inaugural Derby Party on Saturday, May 2, from 4-7 p.m. at B&A Warehouse, 1531 First Ave. S.

Organized by the organization’s Junior Board, the event will coincide with the Kentucky Derby and include live music, a silent auction, signature cocktails and a bourbon tasting. Attendees can also enjoy Derby-inspired food, a hat contest and games tied to the race.

Proceeds from the event will support The Bell Center’s early intervention programs for children with developmental delays.

Tickets and additional information are available at thebellcenter.org.