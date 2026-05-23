Dawson parking deck opens with public access in Edgewood

× Expand Submitted Dawson parking deck complete

Construction is complete on the new Dawson Memorial Baptist Church parking deck at 1114 Oxmoor Road, adding more than 300 parking spaces to help address parking demand in Homewood’s Edgewood district.

The deck opened through a lease agreement with the city and includes public parking access on the second, third and fourth levels.

Public parking is available Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. The deck is reserved for church use on Sundays.

City leaders have worked to increase parking availability in the busy Edgewood business district as the area continues to attract shoppers, diners and visitors.