Danny Steele chosen to be new middle school principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Shades Cahaba English teacher Alli Phelps with her 2021 students.

Danny Steele will be the new principal of Homewood Middle School.

With 27 years of experience in education, Steele has served as a teacher, coach, administrator at the middle and high school level and an assistant professor of instructional leadership. Steele is currently the principal of Pell City High School and will be joining the Homewood School community July 1.

He began his career as a teacher at Jackson Olin High School and then Mountain Brook Junior High School before entering into school administration. With 19 years of administrative experience, Steele has earned multiple awards as a school leader, including Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year as well as Alabama’s Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.

“Dr. Steele has a strong reputation and history of being an outstanding leader and school administrator,” Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner said. “I am excited to see him lead the amazing staff at Homewood Middle School.”

Steele has presented at numerous state and national conferences and has written several books on teaching and leading in schools. He earned his undergraduate degree from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and his master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. From Samford University, Steele received his educational specialist degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational leadership.

“It is an honor and privilege to join the Homewood Middle School team,” Steele said. “I look forward to working with the faculty and staff and families of Homewood to support our students and empower them to achieve great things.”

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.