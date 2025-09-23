Dancing through the pain: Homewood Middle student overcomes illness to reclaim her passion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Sara B. Taylor Samantha Dillashaw, an eighth grader at Homewood Middle School, has overcome tremendous obstacles. Diagnosed at an early age with rheumatoid arthritis, she spent most of her 5th grade school year in a wheelchair due to an extreme flare up in her ankle. Still, she stayed active in extracurricular activities, and by 6th was out of the wheelchair, and dancing her way into the Patriot Singers show choir and HMS dance team.

From the stands at Homewood Middle School’s first pep rally of the 2025-26 school year, it’s hard to believe that eighth-grader Samantha Dillashaw has ever struggled to find her rhythm. She leaps and twirls across the floor with the HMS Dance Team, her infectious energy and beaming smile reflecting both joy and resilience.

Behind her vibrant performance lies a difficult journey. For years, Samantha was sidelined from her passion due to juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that affected her ability to move freely.

Samantha’s symptoms began as early as age four. “The pain was constant,” she said, describing how it moved through her ankles, knees, wrists and neck. Because pain was part of her daily reality, she didn’t initially realize it wasn’t normal.

Her mother, Dr. Sara B. Taylor, recalls the challenges of those early years. “Samantha had trouble walking and standing from an early age. Instead of walking, she would army crawl to get what she wanted. Because she was so young, we didn’t immediately recognize that it was a serious problem.” Samantha once described the pulsating pain in her foot to her parents as a “heartbeat,” as she lacked the vocabulary to adequately explain what she now knows is throbbing pain.

Through her years at Edgewood Elementary, Samantha continued to struggle. Most heartbreaking was having to stop dancing — something she had loved since age three.

“For nearly six years, until she was 10 years old, she was repeatedly misdiagnosed,” Taylor said. By fourth grade, Samantha required a wheelchair just to attend school. “It was discouraging. The medication Enbrel worked for a while, but by the end of sixth grade, it was not working anymore, and I had to switch medications. It takes these types of medications almost a month to work after you begin taking them,” Samantha said.

Expand Photo by April Coffey Samantha Dillashaw at a recent Homewood Middle School pep rally.

Finally, through the collaboration of medical professionals and support from her teachers and Homewood City Schools, Samantha was accurately diagnosed and began receiving proper treatment and accommodations. By the end of sixth grade, she was out of her wheelchair, playing recreation softball and preparing for show choir and dance team tryouts.

“I was nervous but not optimistic,” she said of those first auditions. “Even though I wanted to be chosen for the show choir and dance team, I had only been out of a wheelchair for a few months. I had not even been walking for long!”

She began training in the pool, using the water to support her body while rebuilding strength. “I worked my muscles, even doing leaps in the pool,” she said.

Samantha earned a spot with the Patriot Singers show choir, but not the dance team. “I was motivated, but I felt hopeless,” she said. “I couldn’t do my leaps or complicated turns. The pain was just too much.”

Still, she didn’t give up. She continued her monthly injections and committed herself to a year of recovery — rebuilding technique, strength and confidence.

By the next spring, Samantha was ready to try again. This time, she made the dance team. “I was miserable the first time at dance team tryouts because I couldn’t show my skills,” she said. “The best thing now is just feeling normal.”

In addition to the HMS Dance Team and Patriot Singers, Samantha performs with Red Mountain Theatre’s ensemble, plays in the HMS Band, takes voice lessons and continues studio dance training.

Her mother credits Samantha’s determination. “She now has times where she feels normal, and that is a blessing,” said her mother.

Samantha adds with a grin, “Now I feel crazy good!”