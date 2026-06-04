Dance workshop offers instruction in multiple styles for all experience levels

Judah School of Worship and Fine Arts will present The C.A.L.L. Dance Workshop on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S.

The one-day seminar is designed for dancers of all experience levels and will feature instruction in a variety of styles, including hip-hop, tap, Afro-fusion, lyrical, pageantry and mime.

Organizers say the workshop is intended to help participants grow and develop their artistic gifts while connecting with other dancers in a collaborative environment. Classes will be led by instructors who will guide participants through interactive sessions focused on technique, expression and performance.

Admission is $40. More information and registration are available at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/alabama-the-call-dance-workshop.