Dance Foundation to host 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet Sale

The Dance Foundation will host its 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet Sale on Oct. 6, in support of the Tuition-Assistance and Community In Motion Programs.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. and will accept both cash and cards.

There will be no entry fee for attendees. This sale is particularly suitable for parents with school-going children who enjoy themed dress-up days, as well as dance enthusiasts seeking attractive deals on both new and used dancewear.

Early shopping privileges at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 will be granted to those who donated items by Oct. 2. Donations of new and gently used leotards, skirts, shoes, costumes, and more are welcomed.

Since 2005, The Dance Foundation has received donations from across the nation, generating thousands of dollars to support dance classes and provide dancewear to students in need.

Established in 1975 as a non-profit organization, The Dance Foundation is committed to imparting the art of dance to all individuals and nurturing creativity, curiosity, and confidence.