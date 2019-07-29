Crowds turn out for Sidewalk Sale under sunny skies

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Looking for bargains Shoppers outside Sikes Children's Shoes enjoy the annual Homewood Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 27, 2019. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A fun Saturday Hope Wilson (R) with daughters Jaliyah Pritchett (L) and Brynleigh Wilson (stroller) enjoy the Sidewalk Sale. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Family fun on 18th Street Shoppers chatting during the 2019 Homewood Sidewalk Sale. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Shopping with a friend Jahnna Cole (R) and Allison Granger (L) shop for clothes at Birmingham Bubbles children's boutique. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Time to hang out Friends (L-R) Ellison Wilson, Betsy Lambert and Lilly Bell chat outside the Cookie Fix in Homewood during the Sidewalk Sale. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Checking out the sale (L-R) Lisa Van Zandt, Julie Carroll and three-year-old Geethika Carroll check out the sale rack at Jack N' Jill Shop. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Meeting a friend Paula Midyette (L) and Sissy Flynn (R) chatting outside Defining Home in Homewood during the Sidewalk Sale Prev Next

Downtown Homewood was bustling with shoppers on the hot, sunny Saturday of July 27.

The reason was the eighth annual Sidewalk Sale sponsored by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

The sale got rolling in earnest at about 10 a.m. and continued all day. Most area merchants offered sales or promotions, and many of them put merchandise out on the sidewalks.

The goods on display included toys, housewares, gift items, shoes and clothing.

Linda Flaherty, owner of Once Upon a Time, said — at about noon on Saturday— that she was pleased with the turnout for the event. “I think the customers are excited about the bargains,” she said.

“And it's the same always,” Flaherty said. “Customers come out for our sales, and we’re pleased.”

Flaherty, who has been in business on 18th Street for 10 years, said she likes doing business in Homewood.

“People from all over find Homewood,” she said. “It’s a quaint shopping district, and when people are visiting, they find their way to Homewood.”

The main purpose of the Sidewalk Sale is to encourage attendees to keep their dollars in the city, which helps local and small businesses in Homewood.

Downtown businesses also take advantage of the event to clear out more of their summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts in August, according to organizers.

To learn more about Homewood shopping, dining and entertainment, go to homewoodchamber.org.