Crime returns to pre-pandemic levels

Following a dip in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Homewood Police Department’s crime statistics for 2021 show an increase to mostly pre-pandemic levels.

The number of homicides rose from zero in 2019 and 2020 to five in 2021. In all but one of those cases, the suspect and victim were acquaintances, Homewood police Sgt. John Carr said. The other homicide occurred when a driver fleeing Vestavia Hills police struck and killed a fellow driver in Homewood.

Robberies doubled from 12 in 2020 to 24 in 2021, equaling 2019’s total. Also rising was the number of burglaries, from 70 in 2020 to 80 in 2021, almost equaling 2019’s total of 82. Vehicle thefts went from 50 in 2020 to 72 in 2021, just two less than 2019’s total of 74.

Breaking or entering of vehicles and sex crimes stayed about the same, while assaults rose from 84 in 2020 to 95 in 2021. There were 87 assaults reported in 2019.

However, theft cases have continued to decline, falling from 1,028 in 2019 to 938 in 2020 to 769 in 2021. Carr said it’s come as a result of police increasing visibility and patrols, as well as hiring eight new police officers in the last six to nine months. The department is now almost fully staffed, recovering from several retirements in the last couple of years, he said.