Creekside or crisis?: Samford's development plan divides Homewood

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Landmark Development CEO Bob Dunn (left) and Samford University President Dr. Beck A. Taylor announced a proposed change to the Creekside development at a press conference on April 28, 2025.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a reporter error that appeared in our June print edition. The developers' Community Investment Program was incorrectly titled.

Samford University’s proposed Creekside development has sparked fierce debate in Homewood, with public hearings scheduled for June 9.

If you haven’t heard about the plan after four community conversations, several city meetings and increased public outcry, you might be the only Homewood resident still living under a rock — right alongside the city’s protected spotted salamanders. These elusive amphibians kickstarted a heated debate over the university’s ambitious expansion plans.

The proposed mixed-use development includes retail, office space, a hotel and Samford-affiliated housing. The plan is designed to complement Shades Creek and the nearby greenway.

But with plans for a 10-story hotel, more than 400 housing units, new athletic facilities and millions in financial incentives, concerns about environmental impact, traffic and even the future of the Homewood Soccer Club have stirred widespread community debate.

Concerns about the Creekside East salamander habitat initially drew public outcry, prompting developers to revise their plans. A proposed athletic facility for Samford’s soccer and track programs was removed from the site to preserve the natural environment. However, the new suggested location — city-owned land off South Lakeshore Drive, currently used by the Homewood Soccer Club — sparked backlash.

The idea was floated as a potential partnership at an April 28 press conference. But many interpreted it as a formal proposal. The Homewood Soccer Club quickly issued a statement opposing the plan and stating it had not been consulted.

Both Bob Dunn, Landmark Development President, and the city later clarified the idea was informal and not moving forward. Developers are now exploring alternatives that do not involve city property.

Another major point of contention is the developers’ Community Investment Program request. If approved, the deal would give Samford and Landmark 100% of the property’s ad valorem lodging and sales tax revenue — excluding school funding — for up to 20 years, capped at $26 million. They would use the funds to help develop the infrastructure needed for the development, which would be built in phases.

“So what we've proposed to the city is really two things, or a couple of things. Number one, we're prepared to build the civic infrastructure. Normally, a city would do that, Dunn said. “I use the example of an industrial park. Cities build industrial parks all the time. They lay the streets, the sewer, the water, the gas, the electricity, the signage, the landscaping, the storm water, all those things. … Cities normally finance civic infrastructure. Here we're saying we'll build it privately. The reason we're building it is it enables the vertical development, makes that possible. But the real outcome that we're driving toward is significant economic gain to the city of Homewood and the school district in terms of new tax revenues.”

The project’s projected new tax revenues over 40 years for the city of Homewood are $401.9 million and an additional $255 million for Homewood city schools.

Councilor Nick Sims asked whether the project would still be viable without the incentive, to which Dunn responded, “Don’t believe so.”

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Landmark Development Samford University is proposing a multi-use development along Lakeshore as part of the school's master plan.

COMMUNITY VOICES PUSH BACK

If you ask developers, the project will define the future of Homewood, complementing the community and bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue that will lead to city enhancements, an increased quality of life and even more educational opportunities.

“I’m not in any way suggesting it’s not a big project, but we don’t feel it’s out of scale with the nature and type of development that’s occurring on campus, or the type of development that’s occurred along the whole Lakeshore Drive corridor,” Dunn said. “Then that translates into the fiscal impacts. I mean, one of the things that, to us, really has stood out with this project is it does drive a significant fiscal impact to the city and the school district. To us, that’s one of the four key pillars of the project, in terms of how it can really support quality of life in Homewood.”

Opponents of the project warn of increased flooding, the decline of downtown Homewood, an oversized skyline, dangerous traffic, the loss of Brookwood’s redevelopment potential and the erosion of the close-knit community residents cherish.

John Manzelli, a Homewood resident who lives directly across from the proposed development site, is among those naysayers, and he shared his thoughts at a Planning and Development Committee meeting on May 19, representing over 400 people who had signed a petition he created.

“Homewood does not need this project,” Manzelli said. “The only reason to do this is financial benefit. That’s it. But I question how much the financial benefit is going to be to the city, and whether we’re going to offset the money we bring in from this by the money we’re taking away from other commercial venues in our town.”

Lant Davis, a resident of the Brookdale community that sits adjacent to the proposed development sites, also spoke at the meeting, representing a different petition opposing the development, which his neighborhood’s Home Owners Association signed.

“What we would like is for Homewood, for our government, our elected representatives, to stop this. Stop it,” Davis said. “If you don’t stop it, then you need to address the sequence. Because the way it has come up, you’re being asked to approve the development plan, which has all these buildings that you saw on there, all the things that Samford and Landmark want. But the development plan doesn’t include any of the protective, ameliorative investments that will be necessary to lessen the damage that all of these buildings are going to do.”

As developers seek rezoning and plan approval on June 9, it’s worth noting that denial of the requests by the council doesn’t necessarily mean Creekside won’t happen. Most of the project — except the hotel — could proceed under current zoning. The proposal was only packaged as a single plan to streamline the process and avoid building it piece by piece.

While Creekside would be located south of Lakeshore Drive and separate from Samford’s main campus, it would provide amenities essential for attracting students in a competitive market, helping secure Samford’s future while preserving its campus culture north of Lakeshore.

“Although Samford is growing and thriving today, we cannot be complacent. The university must remain aspirational and plan for a successful future in a dynamic and competitive higher education marketplace,” said Samford President Beck Taylor. “Creekside — phase two of Samford Horizons — is a timely opportunity to partner with the city of Homewood and our community to strengthen the quality of life that defines Homewood for all of its residents, and strengthen Samford’s position as Homewood’s university for at least the next 100 years.”