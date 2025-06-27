Creekside Dropped: Homewood reckons with questions about growth, development and city’s future

× Expand Photo illustration by Melanie iering, map courtesy of Landmark Develpopment

For months, Samford University’s proposed Creekside development stirred passions across Homewood, sparking debates on growth, identity and infrastructure. Now, without fanfare, it was over — at least for now.

Landmark Development President Bob Dunn delivered a brief message and formally withdrew applications for the project at a June 9 Homewood City Council meeting, although developers announced plans to pull the $700 million project on June 5. The meeting was originally expected to be a long one, with numerous comments from city residents during a public hearing on the development. Instead, the meeting wrapped in under an hour.

For some residents, it’s a relief. For others, a missed opportunity. Either way, something has shifted — perhaps the future tone of development in Homewood.

What just happened — and why it matters

The Creekside proposal, once poised to reshape the Lakeshore Drive corridor with a bold mixed-use development, is now off the table. Following months of public opposition and deliberation by city leaders, developers withdrew their rezoning request and development plans before a formal vote. The decision marks a turning point — not just for one project, but for the broader question of how Homewood will manage growth.

It raises key questions: How will the city balance resident concerns with the goals of institutions like Samford? How do infrastructure, density and character intersect in a changing suburb? And what comes next?

The plan that sparked a response

A two-part plan, Creekside was pitched as “a vibrant, walkable town square that enriches Homewood with a variety of neighborhood amenities.” Creekside West would have included retail, office space, a hotel, Samford-affiliated housing and a pedestrian bridge linking Samford’s campus with the site. Creekside East was originally set to become the new home of Samford’s track and soccer programs, just east of Homewood High School.

The project aimed to bring new amenities and tax revenue to the city, complement Shades Creek and the nearby greenway, and help Samford grow and recruit students.

But the plan hinged on rezoning both sites. Creekside East needed to shift from a Planned Mixed Use District to an Institutional District. Creekside West required a change to a Mixed Use District, along with a height variance for the hotel. That request was submitted in March and moved through planning commission reviews and into public meetings.

The proposal drew scrutiny: a 150-foot hotel, 400+ housing units, new athletic facilities and millions in incentives raised concerns about environmental impact, traffic and even the future of the Homewood Soccer Club.

Homewood’s salamander population became a flashpoint, as Creekside East would have displaced their habitat. Developers responded by removing the athletic facility from that portion of the plan. An alternative — relocating the facilities to city-owned land off South Lakeshore Drive, currently used by the Homewood Soccer Club — also drew backlash. That option was quickly taken off the table.

With Creekside West the only active portion remaining, developers continued public engagement while searching for a new location for the eastern phase. They focused on the project’s potential economic impact and support for Homewood City Schools, but the public remained unconvinced.

Public pushback — voice, volume and persistence

From the moment Creekside entered public discussion, Homewood residents mobilized. Community conversations, council meetings, messages to officials and social media threads fueled an organized pushback.

Residents expressed concern about traffic on Lakeshore, especially near Homewood High School and its student drivers. Others cited the hotel’s height, potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods and green space, and a lack of transparency in the planning process.

“A 150 foot tall building is completely out of scale with the existing developments all up and down the valley,” said Jeff Baker, who resides in a neighborhood bordering the Creekside West space, during a Planning Commission meeting. “It’s out of scale with this development, and frankly — what is that? 15 stories at 10 feet a story — I don’t know where the closest 15 story building would be to this building but it’s too much for that community to bear and it’s too tall relative to everything else that’s going on up and down the valley.”

Developers hosted at least five public events. Still, opposition grew. Homewood resident John Manzelli launched a petition opposing the project, which gained over 600 signatures.

“Creekside developed its own life. It became this huge animal to work on,” Manzelli said. “At first, I just thought somebody needed to say something. It didn’t make sense to me. The numbers never made sense, and I just kept sort of showing up.

“I guess I bothered to show up, is what happened. And I started to get a lot of support from people behind the scenes, thanking me for doing that, asking me to do it more and more. The council and the town decided what they decided, and Samford made the decision they made. And here we are.”

The decision to withdraw

As the project made its way through city channels, it drew scrutiny from officials, too. Members of the Planning Commission, Planning and Development, the Finance Committee and City Council all raised questions.

By May, the developer’s Community Investment Program request became a major sticking point. The proposed deal would have returned up to 20 years’ worth of the project’s ad valorem lodging and sales tax revenue — capped at $26 million and excluding tax revenue earmarked for schools — to Landmark and Samford.

Many saw the ask as a tax incentive and questioned whether the project was financially viable if it required that level of support. Dunn said the funds would be used for infrastructure development, which cities typically finance.

At a May 19 Planning and Development Committee meeting, Councilor Nick Sims asked if the project could move forward without the incentive. Dunn replied, “Don’t believe so.”

While developers projected $401.9 million in new tax revenue for the city over 40 years, and $255 million for Homewood City Schools, they withdrew their applications just days before the June 9 hearing.

“Samford will continue to focus on its multi-phase master development plan for campus improvements to enhance campus lifestyle and promote an environment for academic and personal success which are essential to keeping Samford mission-focused and competitive,” Samford President Beck Taylor said in a press release. “The work we do to keep Samford on its positive trajectory benefits all of Homewood, and we are proud of our relationship with the Homewood community.”

The proposal wasn’t killed — just withdrawn. There was no timeline for a return.

What this means for Homewood

The withdrawal of the Creekside proposal places Homewood at a crossroads. The city continues to grow, but the project has forced a broader conversation about how that growth should happen.

Many residents worry about losing the small-town character that defines Homewood. Others see growth as inevitable — and fear the consequences of stagnation. The challenge lies in preserving identity while adapting to future needs.

With the August municipal election approaching, several candidates have already made development and public engagement central issues.

“The only way a project like this moves forward is through a true public-private partnership to realize benefits for the broader community, its residents and schools, as well as other civic anchors,” Dunn said in a statement.

Bulldog District — another plan, another review

Shortly after pausing Creekside, Samford introduced plans for a new “Bulldog District.” The project included two student residential “villages” with three new dorms to accommodate enrollment growth. Samford requested height variances for all three — Stadium Village, West Village East and West.

On June 5, the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved one variance (Stadium Village) and denied the others. A public hearing on the proposal was set for June 23 — after this issue went to press.

Together, Creekside and Bulldog District underscore a shift in civic culture: Homewood residents are no longer passive observers of development. They’re active, engaged — and vocal.

A pause — not the end

What happens next is unclear — but not quiet. Homewood’s development landscape is entering a new era marked by public engagement and growing expectations for transparency.

Some residents view the Creekside pause as a win. Others see lost opportunities — for housing, retail and school funding. Most agree the conversation isn’t over.

As elections near and the city prepares to update its Comprehensive Plan, the next iteration of Creekside — or something entirely different — could emerge.

For now, this is a moment to regroup and reflect. In Homewood, development isn’t just about buildings. It’s about belonging.