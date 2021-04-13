The results are in: See how people in Homewood responded to our COVID-19 survey

How do people living in Homewood perceive the pandemic? We sent out an online survey, and 368 people living in Homewood responded.

The survey ran from March 26 until April 5. Out of 368 people who said they live in Homewood, 258 people said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (70.1%), and 72 people (19.6%) selected the response "No, but I will as soon as I'm able to." Of the three options, "No" was the least-often selected response — 38 people (10.3%) chose this option.

When respondents were asked if they thought masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, almost one in four respondents from Homewood answered no. Out of 368 people, 286 (77.7%) said yes and 82 (22.3%) said no.

The survey also asked respondents where they receive information about the COVID-19 pandemic. Options were social media, news website or app, TV news station, or from friends or family. There was also an option to write in a response. When asked if they think masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, people living in Homewood who receive information from multiple sources (they wrote in "all of the above" or listed multiple sources in their survey response) responded "yes" most often. Those who receive information from friends or family responded "no" most often to that question.

A total of 1,309 responses from across Alabama were recorded in this survey. Most of the respondents said they lived in the Birmingham metro area: 43.6% in Hoover, 27.9% in Homewood, 8.2% in Vestavia Hills, 6.9% in Mountain Brook and 5.2% in Birmingham.

When looking at all 1,309 responses, those living in Homewood responded to the survey questions in about the same way as those living across Alabama.

Because this survey ended April 5, the data may have changed by the time this article was published.