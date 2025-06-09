Council drops Creekside items, allows drive-thrus at Wildwood and approves creation of ad hoc committee for centennial celebration

×
Illustration by Sarah Owens
The Homewood City Council met Monday night and finalized the halt of the Creekside development after the developers withdrew their rezoning and development plan applications, prompting the council to drop the related agenda items.
The council also approved an amendment in the city's zoning ordinance to allow for drive-thrus in Wildwood.
Finally, the council approved the creation of an ad hoc committee to oversee the 2026 Homewood Centennial Celebration to honor 100 years of Homewood. Committee members are yet to be determined.
Other items approved are as follows:
- 16.05.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with MBA Engineers, Inc.for concrete slab design at Fire Station #1
- 17.05.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract to provide engineering design services at 185 Oxmoor Road
- 19.05.25 Request for consideration to fill Plans Examiner position
- 21.05.25 Request permission for resolution supporting safe streets for all implementations grant to be submitted by Jefferson County
- 22.05.25 Request for funding a survey for a right turn lane on Cobb street
- 37.04.25 Request permission to allow planted trees to remain in the ROW at 214 Edgewood Boulevard
- 08.06.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of May 20, 2025, through June 9, 2025
- 09.06.25 Request to establish ad hoc committee for the 2026 Homewood Centennial Celebration
Items referred to committee include:
- 01.06.25 Request to approve demolition contract for city-owned structure at 185 Oxmoor Road
- 02.06.25 Request for City Manager to sign contract with Alabama Power to install 3 flock cameras at Park locations
- 03.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with the RPCGB to provide HUD Grant Management services
- 04.06.25 Request to accept Library Services and Technology Act Grant
- 05.06.25 Request permission to install a storm water diversion device at the round-a-about at East Hawthorne and Linwood
- 06.06.25 Request permission to make improvements to the City’s right-of-way in the alley behind 306 Devon
- 07.06.25 Request permission to work in the City’s right-of-way behind 1520 and 1522 Roseland to install a sump pump outlet line to Griffin Brook Creek
- 10.06.25 request for consideration for permission to work in right of way on the sidewalk in front of Trak Shak
Watch the full meeting below:
