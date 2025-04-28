Council sets public hearings for Samford Creekside development

× Expand Illustration by Sarah OWens

Homewood City Council on Monday set public hearings for the rezoning requests and final development plans of the proposed Samford Creekside District development. The hearings are set for June 9 at 6 p.m.

Samford and Landmark Development announced on Monday proposed revisions to the Creekside East section of the development. Read more about those changes here.

A public hearing was also set for June 9 regarding a request to amend Article IV of the city's zoning ordinance to revise and update Section Z and Section GG relating to permitted uses in a Planned Mixed Use District to include Food and Beverage (drive-thru) with restrictions.

Council also voted on Monday to repeal the city's sign ordinance and repeal and replace the zoning ordinance. View the changes to the zoning ordinance here.

The council also approved a rezoning request related to the new Andrews Sports Medicine Clinic as part of the Brookwood Mall redevelopment.

Other items approved include:

Request to provide an update on the Complete Streets Committee.

Request to accept quote to add Tyler Payments to the existing agreement with Tyler Enterprise Permitting and Licensing.

Request for consideration to pay two past due invoices (2023 & 2024) for Big Sky Environmental.

Request permission for the City Manager to execute contracts for Oxmoor Road Diet construction.

Request for consideration for Council to appoint a temporary judge.

Request for consideration of budget amendment for line item transfer.

Request to upgrade position of Revenue Examiner (18) to Senior Revenue Examiner (21).

Request for consideration for an ABC 070 – Retail Table Wine (Off Premises Only) and 050 – Retail Beer (Off Premises Only) for Brookwood Shell, LLC / dba Brookwood Shell at 505 Brookwood Blvd.

Request to change May Council meeting dates due to Memorial Day. The second meeting in May will be moved to May 19.

Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of April 15 through April 28.

Request for consideration to sign Film Birmingham Partnership Agreement.

Watch the full meeting below: