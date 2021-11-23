Council votes to request two entertainment districts from state legislature

Homewood City Hall
The Homewood City Council voted to request the Alabama Legislature to authorize the formation of two new entertainment districts, one in the West Homewood Business District and one in the Edgewood Business District.
The vote as not unanimous, with council members Nick Sims and Melanie Geer voting no. The city recently created the downtown entertainment district.
The approval does not actually create the district, and only asks the legislature for approval, as the city is currently only allowed to have two entertainment districts. The city chose to pursue two new districts as opposed to choosing between either Edgewood or West Homewood.
Entertainment districts allow businesses with alcohol licenses to obtain a license which allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages off-premises, allowing customers to purchase a drink and walk around within the district. No alcohol may be brought into the district, and the council would later set hours and other guidelines.
Several residents spoke at Nov. 15 committee meetings in opposition to the Edgewood plan, citing concerns about how many children live and play in the area.
Geer said she had heard from concerned residents leading up to the vote, while Sims asked to carry the item over to have more discussion.
Councilor Walter Jones said details can be worked out later, but the state legislature must approve the districts before discussion can begin on what those districts might look like.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the removal of five protected trees from 1505 Manhattan Street and nine protected trees from 1796 Murray Hill Road
- Set a public hearing for Dec. 6 for the possible rezoning of 1832 25th Court South from institutional to neighborhood preservation district to renovate a non-conforming single-family home
- Approved the bid from Flock Cameras for new camera systems
- Carried over the Dec. 20 bid opening for mowing/landscaping of state right-of-way areas in the city
- Approved a contract with Sain Associates for engineering design services for Mecca Avenue sidewalks
- Approved a contract with Schoel Engineering for engineering design services for a stormwater project on Kenilworth Drive
- Approved Mayor Patrick McClusky to negotiate the terms of a contract with the Birmingham Zoo for fiscal 2022 budget appropriations
- Rejected the bid from Dunn Construction for work to fix and improve portions of Old Montgomery Highway. The city’s engineer, Cale Smith, said he believes the company will come down on their price following negotiations, which were permissible as they were the sole bidder for the project
- Set a Dec. 6 bid opening for the purchase of two motorcycles for the Homewood Police Department
- Approved a temporary construction easement for striping in front of Publix on Green Springs Highway
- Amended the bid opening for sidewalks on Saulter Road and Lancaster Road