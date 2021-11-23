Council votes to request two entertainment districts from state legislature

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council voted to request the Alabama Legislature to authorize the formation of two new entertainment districts, one in the West Homewood Business District and one in the Edgewood Business District.

The vote as not unanimous, with council members Nick Sims and Melanie Geer voting no. The city recently created the downtown entertainment district.

The approval does not actually create the district, and only asks the legislature for approval, as the city is currently only allowed to have two entertainment districts. The city chose to pursue two new districts as opposed to choosing between either Edgewood or West Homewood.

Entertainment districts allow businesses with alcohol licenses to obtain a license which allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages off-premises, allowing customers to purchase a drink and walk around within the district. No alcohol may be brought into the district, and the council would later set hours and other guidelines.

Several residents spoke at Nov. 15 committee meetings in opposition to the Edgewood plan, citing concerns about how many children live and play in the area.

Geer said she had heard from concerned residents leading up to the vote, while Sims asked to carry the item over to have more discussion.

Councilor Walter Jones said details can be worked out later, but the state legislature must approve the districts before discussion can begin on what those districts might look like.

