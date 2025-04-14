Council votes to prohibit parking on west side of Mamie L Foster

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood City Council met on Monday and voted to prohibit parking along a section of the west side of Mamie L Foster.

In approving the request, parking is now forbidden on Mamie L Foster 18th Place between 28th Ave and 27th Ave.

Other items passed include the following:

Request to authorize the City Manager to sign contract with CivicPlus for Ordinance publications (Municode).

Request for consideration of miscellaneous surplus items.

Request to fund change order for the City Hall and parking garage restoration project.

Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign agreement with Employee Assistance Service (EAS).

Request for consideration for the Mayor to sign a service agreement with Tyler Technologies to increase user licensing.

Request for consideration of de-annexation of 310 Happy Lane.

Request to authorize the City Manager to sign contract with Comfort Systems USA.

Request to authorize City Manager to sign contract with WallCraft Corporation for emergency creek wall repair.

Request for consideration for an ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor License for El Barrio Homewood, LLC / dba El Barrio at 195 Oxmoor Rd, Ste 113.

Request for consideration for an ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor License for Paramount Homewood, LLC / dba Paramount at 195 Oxmoor Rd, Ste 101.

Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of April 1 through April 14.

Request for consideration of modifications to Lakeshore Parkway at I-65 Interchange.

Ordinance to change signatures on the city bank account(s)

Two public hearings were also set for April 28 for consideration of repealing the Sign Ordinance and repeal and replace the Zoning Ordinance and for consideration of an Amended Development Plan for property at 579, 598, and 701 Brookwood Village.

The items referring to setting public hearings regarding the proposed Samford Creekside District development were carried over until the next council meeting.

Watch the meeting below: