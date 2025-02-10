Council votes to increase wages for next set of elected officials

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood city Council on Monday voted to to modify council/Mayor salaries for the 2025-2029 term, raising councilor pay to $7,500 a year and $15,000 a year for the new mayor/council president.

This salary increase comes after September's referendum vote to change the city government structure, reducing the council's current 11 members to five and five wards to four. The new council will transition into a five-member group, with one representative from each of the four wards and the mayor as council president in November after elections take place in August.

Councilor Carlos Alemán motioned for the proposal to be amended to increase to a $12,000 annual salary for councilors and keep the $15,000 salary for the mayor, but that amendment failed due to a 5-5 deadlock vote. Several councilors cited reasons for supporting the salary increase as the fact that the last increase came in 1984 and that inflation and the cost of living have drastically changed since then, stating that the money may encourage more people to consider serving their city if it allows them the financial freedom to dedicate the time and effort to do so. Those opposed to the increase mentioned feeling that such officials should want to serve the city simply because they care enough to do so and not just for the compensation.

Mayor Alex Wyatt also proclaiming March 9-15 as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week during the meeting and handed out $500 scholarships to high school students Victoria Ryan and Bristol Mitchell who served as interns with the Homewood Historical Preservation Commission.

The council also approved the following:

Request for consideration of creating a Homewood Beautification Plan

Request for consideration of the purchase of a replacement vacuum truck

Request for consideration to work in the right of way to remove concrete and install sod

Request for consideration for a tent variance for Trinity United Methodist Church

Request to authorize the Mayor to sign contract and pay FY 24-25 Budget Appropriation for The Bell Center. This item was already budgeted for.

Request to authorize the Mayor to sign contract and pay FY 24-25 Budget Appropriation for Thunder on the Mountain. this item was already budgeted for and totals a cost of $10,000.

Request for consideration for sidewalk sale for Trak Shak. The event will be held outside o the shop in downtown Homewood on Feb. 21-23.

Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of Jan. 28 through Feb. 10.

Watch the full meeting below: