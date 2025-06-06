Council to discuss ad hoc committee for 2026 Homewood Centennial Celebration at Monday meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood City Council will meet June 9 at City Hall to discuss a variety of topics, including creating an ad hoc committee for 2026 Homewood Centennial Celebration.

Public hearings on the Samford Creekside development are still listed on the formal agenda, but developers withdrew the project applications, so councilor Nick Sims said the hearings will likely close without public comment.

A public hearing to amend Article IV of theZoning Ordinance of the City of Homewood to revise and update Section Z and Section GG relating to permitted uses in a PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to include Food and Beverage ( drive-thru ) with restrictions is still planned for the meeting and will be open to comments.

Other items on the agenda for the night include:

Old Bussiness

16.05.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with MBA Engineers, Inc.for concrete slab design at Fire Station #1

17.05.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract to provide engineering design services at 185 Oxmoor Road

18.05.25 Request to set bid date for US 31 Tunnel Improvements

19.05.25 Request for consideration to fill Plans Examiner position

21.05.25 Request permission for resolution supporting safe streets for all implementations grant to be submitted by Jefferson County

22.05.25 Request for funding a survey for a right turn lane on Cobb street

01.05.25 Bid Date set for June 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. for the Homewood Library Interior Finishes Phase 3

35.04.25 Public Hearing set for July 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to consider installation oftraffic calming system on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Driveand Oakmoor Drive

37.04.25 Request permission to allow planted trees to remain in the ROW at 214 Edgewood Boulevard

10.05.25 Public Hearing set for June 23, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of an Amended Development Plan for property at 800 Lakeshore Drive for Samford University's proposed Bulldog District to permit the construction of two separate residential "villages" that together would provide three new student residence halls, as well as associated on-campus parking facilities, courtyards, landscaping, and other site improvements. Said development projects designed to address the University's continued growth in on-campus student enrollment.

Committee Referral

01.06.25 Request to approve demolition contract for city-owned structure at 185 Oxmoor Road

02.06.25 Request for City Manager to sign contract with Alabama Power to install 3 flock cameras at Park locations

03.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with the RPCGB to provide HUD Grant Management services

04.06.25 Request to accept Library Services and Technology Act Grant

05.06.25 Request permission to install a storm water diversion device at the round-a-about at East Hawthorne and Linwood

06.06.25 Request permission to make improvements to the City’s right-of-way in the alley behind 306 Devon

07.06.25 Request permission to work in the City’s right-of-way behind 1520 and 1522 Roseland to install a sump pump outlet line to Griffin Brook Creek

New Business

08.06.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of May 20, 2025, through June 9, 2025

09.06.25 Request to establish ad hoc committee for the 2026 Homewood Centennial Celebration

Watch the livestream of the meeting here.