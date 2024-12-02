City Council: Jody Brant sworn in, public hearings set

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Homewood City Council meeting on Monday began with the swearing-in of new Ward 3 representative Jody Brant, who was appointed to the finance and public safety committees.

Brant expressed his appreciation and excitement for the opportunity to serve the community and noted that he is soaking in the information as he goes.

"I'm learning a lot," he said in his closing remarks. "And I don't know if anybody watches this stuff, but what y'all do is pretty amazing. It's like drinking water out of a fire hose trying to learn all this stuff."

Key notes from the meeting included the approval of the consent agenda, which listed requests for educational signage and owl nesting boxes for Shades Creek Greenway and the placement of a street light on Oxmoor Road across from Mayfair Circle. The council also approved the surplus of several vehicles, the signing of a letter permitting CRI to perform a NIST based security audit and penetration test, an amendment to the 2023-24 court special fund and the sale of a property on Green Springs.

Additionally, the council set public hearings for two sign variance requests for Dec. 16. The requests come form Fast Pace Health, located at 202 State Farm Parkway, and Baba Java at 817 Green Springs Highway. The hearings will be held at city hall at 6 p.m.

A request for consideration of 040 Retail Beer and 060 Retail Table Wine licenses for Super Oriental Market and Red Paarl Restaurant was also approved.

To view the meeting agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3VIBRkr.

Watch the full meeting below: