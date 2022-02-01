Council sets public hearings, approves use of City Hall plaza for cornhole league

×
Homewood City Hall
In a relatively short Monday night meeting, the Homewood City Council set multiple public hearings, along with granting permission to CornholeBHM to use City Hall plaza for their cornhole league.
The league is about to begin its spring season and will also have a summer season, and previously held their fall season of the league on the plaza, which is now part of an entertainment district.
The council also voted to allow the Hollywood Garden Club to work in city right of way to create a memorial for Annie Montgomery at the triangle of Gran and Poinciana.
In other business, the council:
- Set public hearings for Feb. 14: a sign variance at 2818 18th Street South, sign variance at 2834 18thStreet South, and the final development plan of Valley Hotel
- Set public hearings for Feb. 28: rezoning Linden Avenue from office building district to central business district, rezoning 2821 Central Avenue from central business district to light manufacturing district, rezoning 3006 Cook Street from neighborhood shopping district to attached dwelling unit district and the condemnation of 1681 Ashwood Lane.
- Amended a contract with Tyler Technologies
- Authorized appropriations for the West Homewood Neighborhood Association and the JBS Mental Health Authority
- Sent multiple items to committee, including a request for design and engineering work on a portion of the Forest Brook neighborhood sidewalk project
- Approved a variance to the tent ordinance at Trinity United Methodist Church from March 3-7 for the church’s Discovery Program
- Released a lien on 1117 Hardwick Lane
- Approved vouchers