Council sets public hearings, approves use of City Hall plaza for cornhole league

In a relatively short Monday night meeting, the Homewood City Council set multiple public hearings, along with granting permission to CornholeBHM to use City Hall plaza for their cornhole league.

The league is about to begin its spring season and will also have a summer season, and previously held their fall season of the league on the plaza, which is now part of an entertainment district.

The council also voted to allow the Hollywood Garden Club to work in city right of way to create a memorial for Annie Montgomery at the triangle of Gran and Poinciana.

In other business, the council: