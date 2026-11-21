× Expand Photo from Dutch Bros. Coffee website Dutch Bros. Coffee serves a variety of hot and cold beverages.

The Homewood City Council will hold a public hearing Monday, Nov. 23, on changes to decades-old development conditions for 832 Green Springs Highway, where a Dutch Bros coffee shop is planned.

The council's work session begins at 5 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. action meeting at City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

The property, at the corner of Raleigh Avenue, is governed by conditions the council set in Ordinance 1359 in 1981. Those conditions require a 20-foot green belt buffer along the west side of the lot and limit how vehicles can use the driveway on Raleigh Avenue.

The ordinance before the council would make two changes. It would reduce the buffer to a 10-foot landscape buffer, in line with the current Greensprings Urban Renewal District zoning. It would also lift the turning restriction on Raleigh Avenue, allowing drivers to enter the property by turning either right or left at any time.

The Homewood Planning Commission recommended the buffer reduction but did not recommend the change to Raleigh Avenue access, according to the ordinance. As The Homewood Star reported Oct. 8, the commission voted 6-0 for the smaller buffer, and a motion to recommend full access to Raleigh Avenue failed 4-2. The council has the final say.

Sagemark Development plans a 986-square-foot coffee shop on the 0.61-acre lot with a drive-through, a walk-up window and a patio, but no indoor seating, and 13 parking spaces, according to The Star's Oct. 8 report. The developer has said the project needs full access to Raleigh Avenue. At the Planning Commission meeting, two West Homewood residents spoke against the requests, citing pedestrian safety and the steep grade on Raleigh.

Brookwood-area annexation

The council will again consider a resolution assenting to Mountain Brook's proposed annexation of a 4.063-acre property owned by FPL Brookwood LP. The property is in unincorporated Jefferson County, along the south side of U.S. 280, according to the resolution.

Because the property lies within the overlapping police jurisdictions of Homewood and Mountain Brook, state law requires Homewood's assent before Mountain Brook can annex it. The resolution states that the assent covers only this annexation and does not approve any development plan, land use or other action. The item was carried over from Nov. 9.

EV charging limits

The council could adopt an ordinance limiting where electric vehicle charging stations can be installed in parking structures. The ordinance had its first reading Nov. 9.

It would bar permits for new chargers in below-grade parking structures, in enclosed parking structures beneath or built into occupied buildings, and in open-air parking decks where a charger would be less than 30 feet from an exterior wall of occupied space. Existing chargers could stay and be replaced in kind. Garages and parking areas serving four or fewer homes would be exempt, and the ordinance would not prohibit parking electric vehicles.

Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead has pushed for the limits since July, citing the difficulty of fighting lithium-ion battery fires.

Paying the city's bills

An ordinance from Finance Director Aspen Collins would change how the city approves payments. The city manager would approve payment of lawful, authorized obligations without a separate council resolution for each payment register. The city manager and finance director would sign checks, with the city clerk as an alternate, and every payment would need two different signers. The council would receive an itemized register of all payments within 30 days after each month ends.

Street striping

The council will also consider an ordinance letting City Engineer Amy Zari make minor striping changes, such as moving a stop bar or adjusting lane lines, without individual council approval. New stop signs, crosswalks, yield signs and bicycle lanes would still need council approval. The engineer would report all such changes to the council each year during budget hearings. The item was carried over from Nov. 9.

Work session

The 5 p.m. work session agenda includes:

An amended development plan for Samford University

An amendment to the final development plan for the South Wood subdivision

A new fine schedule for parking citations that are not Uniform Traffic Citation offenses

A budget amendment to pay holiday time accruals

The city's October financial report

The full agenda can be found at this link. Homewood Star will have full coverage meeting later in the week.