Council passes FY2022 budget

The Homewood City Council voted unanimously to pass the fiscal year 2022 budget as presented at the Sept. 27 meeting, with very few changes from when it was first proposed by Mayor Patrick McClusky.

This year’s roughly $57.6 million budget includes a 1% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, $2.4 million for the I-65/Lakeshore Diamond interchange, $2.5 million for the completed revitalization of Green Springs Highway, $605,000 for street paving and $335,000 for sidewalk construction, among other expenditures.

More details on this year’s budget can be found online at The Homewood Star’s website, https://thehomewoodstar.com/news/proposed-budget-calls-for-more-beautification-employee-raise/.

The council also approved paying bonuses to city employees this year if the city completes fiscal year 2021 with a surplus.

There will also be a resurvey of the Rosedale National Register Historic District after the council approved McClusky entering into a $12,000 contract with a consultant to perform the resurvey, which will examine how the district has changed over the years and will help maintain Rosedale’s historic character.

In other business, the council: