Council passes FY2022 budget

Homewood City Hall
The Homewood City Council voted unanimously to pass the fiscal year 2022 budget as presented at the Sept. 27 meeting, with very few changes from when it was first proposed by Mayor Patrick McClusky.
This year’s roughly $57.6 million budget includes a 1% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, $2.4 million for the I-65/Lakeshore Diamond interchange, $2.5 million for the completed revitalization of Green Springs Highway, $605,000 for street paving and $335,000 for sidewalk construction, among other expenditures.
More details on this year’s budget can be found online at The Homewood Star’s website, https://thehomewoodstar.com/news/proposed-budget-calls-for-more-beautification-employee-raise/.
The council also approved paying bonuses to city employees this year if the city completes fiscal year 2021 with a surplus.
There will also be a resurvey of the Rosedale National Register Historic District after the council approved McClusky entering into a $12,000 contract with a consultant to perform the resurvey, which will examine how the district has changed over the years and will help maintain Rosedale’s historic character.
In other business, the council:
- Approved declaring a vehicle as surplus
- Approved a variance to the tree ordinance to cut seven protected trees at 157 Lucerne Boulevard
- Approved vacating a portion of an unnamed alley between 1722 28th Avenue South and 1715 27th Court South
- Approved vacating a portion of 27th Terrace South
- Approved a variance for a front yard masonry wall at 311 East Glenwood Drive
- Approved budget amendments for fiscal year 2021-22 budgets
- Approved McClusky to purchase two properties currently being leased from the estate of Buddy Wade
- Approved a variance to permit internal illumination of a wall sign in downtown sign district #1 at 2821 Crescent Avenue, Interior Elements
- Approved two front yard fence variances at 214 Edgewood Boulevard
- Approved a front yard fence variance at 320 Kenilworth Drive
- Approved a consideration that members of the city’s Beautification Board as ward representatives be appointed by the City Council
- Approved a liquor license as a result of ownership change at Shiki Tai and Sushi, 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
- Approved a $5,000 payment to One Roof
- Approved vouchers from Aug. 24 to Sept. 13