Council narrows city manager candidates to final two

In a special meeting called for 5 p.m. on Monday, Homewood City Council has narrowed the city manager search to two final candidates, nearing the finish line in what has been over two years worth of work to change the city's form of government.

Glen Adams and David Strahl are the final two candidates for the position, with several city department heads impressed by each of their in-person interviews earlier this month.

Strahl completed his trip to Homewood for the final interview on Feb. 3 and Adams visited on Feb. 10. Each of them met with city officials and department heads to get a feel for the city and how operations are run. Read more about them here.

During the meeting, the council discussed a proposed annual salary range for the role, deciding on $225,000-$275,000 to be prorated for the timeframe the interim city manager actually serves. The current council will sign a contract for the role with the hope that the person will serve roughly a year in the role, but after elections in August and a new city council coming in in November, the contract could be terminated at that time.

The original goal was a start date of March 1, and councilwoman Barry Smith says they are close to that, with a candidate likely to be in by March 15 based on the current situation. The council's hope is that the new council would keep the interim city manager until at least March of 2026, if not longer, to help them transition into their new roles and the new government structure.

Mayor Alex Wyatt will now discuss salary expectations and availability with each candidate before a special meeting is called on March 3 to make a formal recommendation for hire.

In other council news, Scout Troop 95 was present at the Monday meeting, reading the invocation and leading the pledge of allegiance. The following items were also approved:

Bid Opening held on February 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. for professional services related to payroll.

Request to declare two Harley Davidsons surplus and Miscellaneous Items.

Request permission to provide an update on the Kenilworth Stormwater Project, listing a change order to the tune of $35,550.

Request permission for Mayor to execute an ALDOT Resolution for resurfacing work on US 280 (Rosedale Drive).

Request for consideration to authorize the Mayor to enter into a contract for professional services with Porter White for investment advising.

Request for consideration for placing an advertisement with Homewood Magazine.

Request for consideration of completing bike lanes on Central Avenue.

Request consideration to permit use of the city hall plaza for Spring and Fall 2025 tournaments by CornholeBHM, a Social Cornhole league.

Request to adopt Ordinance to determine election of Council and Mayor, determine qualifying fees, and to describe the 4 Wards (voting districts) for the 2025 elections.

Request for consideration of a concert on City Hall Plaza, April 12.

Request to authorize the Mayor to sign BJCTA Agreement.

Request for consideration for an ABC 140 – Special Events Retail License for the 4th Annual Crawfish Boil at the Battery Parking Lot at 2821 Central Ave.

Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of Feb. 11, 2025, through Feb. 24, 2025.

The live stream encountered technical difficulties and lacked sound during parts of the meeting, but the full video can be watched below: